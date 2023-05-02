Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.