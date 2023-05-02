Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of Primis Financial worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 142,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 781,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in Primis Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $25,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $25,434.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,124 shares of company stock valued at $286,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of FRST opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Articles

