Boston Family Office LLC Sells 255 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Yum China

Yum China Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.