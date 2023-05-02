BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Plans $0.07 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BP Stock Up 2.1 %
BP stock opened at GBX 534.40 ($6.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.38. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13). The company has a market capitalization of £94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,858.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.80). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($457.05). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.80). Insiders have bought 195 shares of company stock worth $106,378 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
