BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Plans $0.07 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BP Stock Up 2.1 %

BP stock opened at GBX 534.40 ($6.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.38. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13). The company has a market capitalization of £94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,858.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.80). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($457.05). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.80). Insiders have bought 195 shares of company stock worth $106,378 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.25) to GBX 605 ($7.56) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.00) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BP from GBX 585 ($7.31) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 637.71 ($7.97).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

