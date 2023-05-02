Bradley James Wickens Acquires 51,250 Shares of Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) (NASDAQ:TRNR) Stock

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) major shareholder Bradley James Wickens bought 51,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $384,887.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,628,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,169.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNR traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,880. Interactive Strength, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Inc. (FORME) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength Inc. (FORME) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.