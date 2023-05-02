Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 47,948 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,948 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $179.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $183.80.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

