Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

IWD opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

