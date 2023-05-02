Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 675,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $112.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after buying an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

