BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.34

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 222602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $692.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

