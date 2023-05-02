BrightView (BV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect BrightView to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. BrightView has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.19 million. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrightView Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BV opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.12 million, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.31. BrightView has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BrightView by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BrightView by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

