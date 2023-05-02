Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Up 14.4% in April

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 889,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,098. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

