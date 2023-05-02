Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Up 14.4% in April

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 889,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,098. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on BRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
