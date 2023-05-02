Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.04 EPS.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance
BRX stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.
Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,125,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,865,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,964,000 after buying an additional 720,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
