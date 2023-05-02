Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.04 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,125,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,865,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,964,000 after buying an additional 720,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

