Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) PT at GBX 3,985.71

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,985.71 ($49.80).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.72) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Investec raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.73) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($33.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,630.50 ($45.36) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,604.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,633.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,321.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,363 ($42.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,047 ($50.56).

Insider Activity

Diageo Company Profile

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,499 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,316.89). Insiders have purchased a total of 712 shares of company stock worth $2,494,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.