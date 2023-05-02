Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $22.60

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

