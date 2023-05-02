Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) PT at $49.13

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE:PSN opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Parsons has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $50.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

