Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $119.43

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

