Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $21.13

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 479,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 460,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 148,789 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $1,930,826,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.