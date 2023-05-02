Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,391. The stock has a market cap of $735.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $700.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 43.45% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Brookdale Senior Living

BKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $57,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,384,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,232,000 after buying an additional 315,197 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $29,086,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

