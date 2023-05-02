Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Down 8.5%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 344,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 702,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,556.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,556.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.