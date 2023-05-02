Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.64.
A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BRO opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
