BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

BRP Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRP opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $246.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BRP Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in BRP Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRP Group during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

