Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 747,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. 390,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,989. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Bruker

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

