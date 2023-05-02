Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 3,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 132.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 543,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 309,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Cadiz by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadiz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 166,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.69. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

