Cadre (CDRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 6,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.58 and a beta of 1.60. Cadre has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Cadre’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDRE shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cadre by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 311,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadre by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadre by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 4,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,543 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

