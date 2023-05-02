Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. 720,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,172. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.08%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.