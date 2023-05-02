CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Craig Hallum

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CalAmp has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

CalAmp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CalAmp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

