CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Craig Hallum

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of CAMP opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CalAmp has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.01.
CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.
