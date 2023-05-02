Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.63

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 689870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$730.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.05.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of C$145.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2767857 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

