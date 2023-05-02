California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Down 9.3% in April

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 782,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 41.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

California Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

California Resources stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 809,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,097. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

