Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Announces Earnings Results

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 10,758.60% and a negative return on equity of 194.36%.

Calyxt Stock Up 4.0 %

Calyxt stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Calyxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

