Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) CEO Buys $23,450.00 in Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $23,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. 56,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,906. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

