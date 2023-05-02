Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 636,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 614,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 69.0% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 18,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. 17,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,431. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

