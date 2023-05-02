Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Castings (LON:CGS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.62) target price on the stock.
Castings Price Performance
CGS opened at GBX 374 ($4.67) on Friday. Castings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 350.31.
About Castings
