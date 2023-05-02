Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Castings (LON:CGS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.62) target price on the stock.

CGS opened at GBX 374 ($4.67) on Friday. Castings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 350.31.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

