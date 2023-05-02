Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

CNQ stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.