Canandaigua National Corp Has $10.94 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.88. 637,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,311. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

