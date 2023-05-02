Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.32 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $192.57. 167,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,282. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,042. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.