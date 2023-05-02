Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $4,463,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 13,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $588,789,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. 2,716,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,447,167. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

