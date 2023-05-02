Canandaigua National Corp Has $3.55 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $6.40 on Tuesday, reaching $375.72. 488,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,496. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.21 and a 200-day moving average of $410.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

