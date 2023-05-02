Canandaigua National Corp Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,327,000 after buying an additional 237,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 529,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,537. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

