Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

Shares of ORLY traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $923.47. 94,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,061. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $853.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $831.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $929.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

