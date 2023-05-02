Canandaigua National Corp Sells 284 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 0.9 %

SNA stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $263.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.