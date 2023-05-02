Canandaigua National Corp Sells 386 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.