Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 1,431 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Down 6.6 %

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,498,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,449,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

