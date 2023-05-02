Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $11.36 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,240. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

