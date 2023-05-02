Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. 496,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

