Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after buying an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after buying an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:PGR traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.61. 2,783,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,258. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

