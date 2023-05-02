Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after acquiring an additional 206,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.57. 81,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.98 and a 200-day moving average of $173.85. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,947,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

