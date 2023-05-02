Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cogent Communications worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 243,096 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $11,464,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $7,051,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,270 shares of company stock valued at $800,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,714. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,363.94%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

