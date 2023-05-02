Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE FDS traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $397.99. The company had a trading volume of 143,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.99 and its 200 day moving average is $420.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.