Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 6.9 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,352,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,272,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

