Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Barclays downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

